The Town Council will be considering approval of additions to the Unified Development Ordinance governing short-term rentals (Airbnbs) at its meeting on March 9.
These additions have been developed over the past several years by the Planning Board and Town staff in response to numerous public hearings and testimony. It has been an impressive and painstaking effort to balance financial/visitor interests with social/residential concerns.
Defined in the UDO additions are three categories of short-term rentals: homestays (rental of rooms), accessory housing (rental of on-site facilities like guest houses) and whole house rentals (houses for use by visiting groups).
There is little disagreement on the Town Council regarding homestays and accessory housing. Nor is there debate regarding whole house short-term rentals in the Downtown Commercial and the Neighborhood Commercial Districts. There is concern, however, with locating whole house STRs in residential neighborhoods.
As it stands now, the proposed UDO language, if approved, will require owners of whole house short-term rentals to obtain a special use permit from the Board of Adjustment.
Here are the major arguments against allowing whole house STRs in Edenton’s residential neighborhoods.
• The guidelines for receiving approval from the Board of Adjustment are vague and fail to recognize that whole house short-term rentals are not just another form of housing – they are small businesses.
• Businesses exist to make a profit. Neighborhoods exist to provide security and a sense of belonging that invites participation in the larger community.
• In the long run, residents benefit the economy and solidify the future of Edenton more than visiting groups.
In Edenton we have a good Town Council – a great Town Council – a council working together to make decisions that benefit the entire community.
Comments on critical issues like allowing whole house short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods are always appreciation.
Regardless of whether you are for or against such zoning, if you have an opinion don’t hesitate to contact your councilman before March 9. You can find e-mail addresses at www.townofedenton.com under the Government category.
Thank you for your involvement.