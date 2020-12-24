You may have noticed for the past month or so that we’ve been putting notes in the paper telling readers about additional content online.
Our new website – ChowanHerald.com – is up and running.
Think about that for a moment. During the last year we’ve gone from primarily a print product with an emerging social media presence to news that is posted to the web.
Rather than waiting until Thursday, a lot of stories will be posted in “real” time on the website. We tend to take way too many photos, little videos and other things that we can’t put in the newspaper. So think of the website as an extension of what we’re doing.
We’ll have a public info section for breaking news – like another COVID curfew, an electrical outage, school shutting down, weather-related issues, etc.
Our goal is to make the Chowan Herald more of a daily online newspaper with a weekly print edition. We know that this will be a big change. But this is the direction the journalism industry has been moving toward for a very long time, and we’re just catching up.
The website is divided into news, opinion, features, multimedia and sports. Those categories are broken up into sub-categories, like school news, opinion columnists, etc., so all of the similar articles are under one umbrella.
You’ll also be able to see articles related to other articles. Like, any story we do about the new high school construction project will link to each other so you can follow the coverage since the beginning.
After a trial period, there will be a paywall for most articles.
As we start the new year, we will begin rolling out a redesign of the newspaper. We hope to add more creative use of photos and graphics to help explain stories in our newspaper.
We’ll also try to include little boxes with each article with some other kind of information. Maybe a town council meeting will have a box with information on the next meeting, or a box referring to an inside story.
We also plan on writing smarter. So you might see a town council meeting covered with several stories, not just one really long one. We know readers’ habits, so we’re trying to accommodate you.
Despite all of these changes, our goal is the same as it has always been: Provide a quality news source for Chowan County and Edenton that encourages the growth of the local marketplace of ideas and beliefs so readers can better understand issues and one another.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact our editor Nicole Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com or 252-368-9281.