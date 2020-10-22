Humans, by nature, are beings that need personal connections. They need their tribe, family, village — whatever you call it – to be their best physically and mentally.
According to various studies and medical organizations, the coronavirus pandemic has brought about an increase in mental and physical health issues due to the isolation we have all endured while trying to flatten the curve.
Ablemarle Hopeline, which helps the region’s domestic violence victims, noted during a recent Rotary Club of Hertford presentation that they have seen an increase in the number of people seeking their help over past years. Vidant has sent out press releases offering its mental health services to its northeastern North Carolina communities. They are reacting to what they, and we, see as a serious issue that needs to be addressed.
Because of the nature of the pandemic, there are many unspoken problems aren’t being taken care of because people are isolated and unable to take action.
It is for this reason that we encourage Chowan County government officials and its residents to hold Halloween in some form.
The pandemic requires everyone to make some adjustments, but there are enough creative minds around these parts who can come with ways to help instill a sense of normalcy that everyone craves.
For example, the town of Hertford is still hosting trick-or-treat downtown. While businesses that want to pass out candy on their own can, others are dropping off candy at the local Chamber of Commerce. There they are assembling goody bags to give children during the holiday.
Elizabeth City’s police department is hosting trunk-or-treat, as that city’s College of the Albemarle campus.
They are modifying these events to ensure public safety. For example, the COA event will feature candy-givers stationed at their cars in the COA campus’ parking lot. Trick-or-treaters will drive up, get candy and then move on to the next vehicle.
Some Edenton neighborhoods are known for their candy-giving, We know some neighbors may be reluctant to give out treats this year. They can still decorate though. Allow families the option of driving through neighborhoods to look at Halloween decorations.
Halloween can still be celebrated. It will just be a little different this year.
Local shops can stay open a little later to offer people some treats or make a fancy Halloween display in their windows.
This virus likely will be around for a long time. We can not continue to live in fear and close ourselves off from the world completely. Those kinds of actions will only bring a more serious mental and physical health crisis to our county.
We don’t know how long it will take for a vaccine to be available to the general public. Until that time comes, we must continue living, continue seeing friends, continue supporting small businesses, continue soaking up the sunlight. It is far worse to live a life in fear — a dead and hollow one – than one filled with joy.
Please show our youngest residents how they can be safe and responsible while still having fun by recognizing Halloween.