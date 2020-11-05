While the rest of Chowan County’s residents were nestled in their beds, law enforcement officers were driving to various places throughout the state as a precaution against any civil unrest.
The idea that an election could cause such an upheaval sometimes feels like something out of a dystopian novel, not real life.
But with the pandemic throwing a wrench in real life, and some may say common sense, the regional state campaigns garnered enough attention to make some races the most expensive in the region’s history. The amount of mailing and robocalls from both parties has been unprecedented.
People who got along perfectly well before the election, drew lines in the Chowan County soil as soon as campaign signs went up. Instead of fighting over who had the best Halloween decorations, some neighborhoods looked like a fight to see who had the biggest campaign signs.
Now, probably a little less than 48 hours after the election, the real work begins. Those who were elected need to keep their campaign promises. Those who lost still need to fight.
The pandemic and riots have brought to light several things that we as a society need to right. As a nation, we have spend so long sweeping certain things under a rug that we deemed unpleasant or unseemly to share.
This pandemic rolled away the rug, uncovering the dirt and all the unpleasant things we as American citizens should have been dealing with for a very long time.
It’s disheartening that issues that have been brought up for decades in this paper, in local government meetings, in rural schools, in nonprofits, etc., are only now being addressed because of a tiny virus and the havoc it has caused.
If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that our government leaders need to be proactive to make sure rural areas have the same access to health care, broadband, education, infrastructure, as urban areas.
Our community leaders need to make sure those in government do what they promised to do. The rest of us, need to keep all of those leaders in check.
The year 2020, has also highlighted the need for our community to heal and come together. Our political party affiliations don’t matter. What matters is practicing what you espouse, giving future generations something to look forward to, teaching them how to be decent human beings.
Local businesses provide services to their communities and others — no matter what political signs are posted on their property. They also are the donors who support our school sports’ teams or after-school programs.
Chowan County’s residents must support our local businesses whenever they can.
Our community needs less finger-pointing and more action. We have always been in need of broadband in the county. We have always needed better infrastructure.
Chowan County has always done less with more. It stands to reason that we can do so much more if we have the same opportunities as those in the state’s urban centers.
We must all work together to get this done. It’s time to put aside the partisanship and do what’s best for all of us — working together for a better Chowan County.