Shame on Hertford Town Councilman Jackson for hurling the slur “Uncle Tom” at Mayor Earnell Brown during a recent council meeting – not the first time he has used racist rhetoric.
Councilman Jackson, you should apologize to the mayor, to council and the community.
According to the Urban Dictionary, an “Uncle Tom” is a derogatory term used to describe a Black man who “acts White” and “talks White” or who is a sell-out to his own race; a Black man who kisses White people’s butts, and who will turn his back on other Black people to keep the approval of whites; a race traitor.
Using a slur like that against an African-American during a council meeting – how embarrassing for this community.
Newspapers have a duty to call you out the same as it would if a White councilor had used this kind of racist rhetoric. Truly Councilman Jackson, you would demand no less.
Nearly a year ago during a council meeting, Jackson played the race card by calling Councilman Frank Norman an “Uncle Tom” among other related racist names that are not suitable to repeat in a family newspaper. While Jackson was berating Norman for voting against the interests of Black people against a backdrop featuring a Confederate flag, he made reference to that famous scene from the mini-series Roots where Kunta Kinte, a slave, is beaten nearly to death because he refuses to give up his African identity.
After Kunta is beaten with a whip, the slave overseer asks him his name. When the slave answers “Kunta Kinte” he gets whipped again and again until he finally answers with his new slave name, Toby.
Using this scene as the context for Jackson’s remarks, Jackson referred to Norman as Toby because he says Norman sometimes sides with the White folks on council from time to time.
Councilman Jackson, how are these tactics helping the causes you presume to advocate for in Hertford?
Do you honestly think that by insulting the mayor and counselors that they’ll be persuaded to join your cause?
Tragic thing is – sometimes your arguments have strong merits. You lose all credibility when you use racist rhetoric against someone with a different point of view. Potentially you could be one of the brightest public servants Perquimans County has ever produced, but you shoot yourself in the foot with offensive remarks that outshine your passionate approach to government when serving Hertford’s 2,100 people.
While not expressly written in Robert’s Rules of Order which govern meetings, a good rule of thumb is that when a board member becomes unruly, perhaps attacks another member, maybe even the chair who presides over the meeting, the chair may bang the gavel and perhaps say, “Members will refrain from any attacking language. personal attacks of that nature are never allowed. Members will kindly observe the rules of our council and show courtesy and respect to one another at all times.”
While we’re skeptical a loud gavel and a stern look from Mayor Brown can overcome Jackson’s special needs when it comes to asserting his unsolicited opinions, we choose to remain optimistic like Sam Cooke that change is gonna come.
