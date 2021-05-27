Twelve years ago, a group of children walked through the doors of their local elementary schools for the first time.
Some of them may have been a little scared at first, but eventually they created lifelong friends and the skills that brought them where they are today ... graduation.
On Friday, John A. Holmes High School’s Class of 2021 will join countless classes before them in turning the tassles on their mortarboards (caps). They will join thousands of others who recently have, or in the near future will, done the same thing at other high schools and higher institutes of education across the country.
Class of 2021 distinguished itself by making it through 14 months of the pandemic. They watched their peers in the previous class have a virtual ceremony. This time, we’re all back in Aces Stadium and ready to celebrate.
There are many other accomplishments the Class of 2021 can be proud of — their scholarship earnings, their feats in and out of the classroom, and the friendships they formed that will last them a lifetime.
We thank the community for its support of our students and our local schools. We congratulate the parents who motivated their children to aim high and helped them navigate uncertain times.
But most of all, congratulations Class of 2021!