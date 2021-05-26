Freedom is never free.
War never changes.
All we need is love.
This Memorial Day weekend, we would like to promote another saying, “Veterans always serve.”
At 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, American Legion Post 40 will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony. Local veterans who served in our nation’ military continue to serve by honoring their friends, families and others who served in the military and have passed during this annual event.
Everyone has a story. Some stories are told a million times around dinner tables or during the holidays. Some are told as bedtime tales that lull generations of children to sleep.
There are stories that veterans tell. Some are rather humorous, maybe a bit lewd. There are also stories, told in hushed tones or in such a way that bring tears to your eyes.
Those stories, especially of those veterans who died, need to be told. Sometimes they are never spoken and are lost to the ether. They demonstrate the horrors of war and would cause many people to question war’s purpose.
Veterans always serve as they are living reminders of humanity at its best and its worse. Many in their ranks selflessly fought and died, so those who survived -- those of us still alive -- can gather at Monday’s ceremony and celebrate the other freedoms we enjoy.
Why would someone sacrifice themselves for a stranger, for a friend, for their nation? Love, with a pinch of hope.
Maybe it’s the love between a brother and sister, or the love of carrying on a family tradition. But there is also the love that comes from knowing some things are worth paying your life for.
Veterans know what this truly means. This love transcends the gap between life and death. It is part of what pushes the veterans of Chowan County to be active in their community.
A veteran who served four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan once told this newspaper the best way to honor a fallen comrade’s memory was to keep living. In this way, by living an example we all should follow, veterans always serve.
We encourage community members to learn the stories of those who being honored this Memorial Day, from those who served with them. May we say their names together and continue their legacy.
We thank those who have spent countless Memorial Days honoring those who died in service of our country.