It’s a simple question: Will you accept the results of your election?
But for some reason, it’s a question an unsettling number of candidates for public office this fall either won’t answer or struggle to answer.
Don Davis, the state senator seeking to replace fellow Democrat G.K. Butterfield in the 1st Congressional District, didn’t have any trouble answering the question when asked it this week by The Daily Advance. “Yes,” he said.
Contrast that declarative answer with the one Ted Budd, the 13th District congressman seeking to replace fellow Republican Richard Burr in the U.S. Senate gave to reporters when asked the same question this week: “I mean, why wouldn’t I” accept the results? he said, according to a report by WRAL. “I have no reason why I wouldn’t, unless the Democrats do something to generate a cause” for concern. Budd went on to question the question, claiming “this is pretty much a false narrative from the left.”
Budd’s struggle to give a “yes” answer — we’re still not sure we actually heard one among all the defensiveness — comes after his campaign refused to answer the same question when it was posed by national outlets like The Washington Post and The New York Times.
But Budd wasn’t alone. According to The Post, only seven of 19 Republican nominees for governor and U.S. senator in key battleground races this fall committed to accepting the outcome of their election. By contrast, all 19 Democrats, including Budd’s opponent Cheri Beasley, did.
Accepting the results of an election is a hallmark of America’s democratic system. For nearly all our history, candidates who’ve lost elections have accepted the result. Those in power who lose elections don’t try to hang on to it by trying to delegitimize our election system or resorting to armed force. They haven’t because they know it’s a core violation of all those sacred truths we hold to be self-evident.
So why is there now such reluctance by some to answer this simple question about accepting election results?
Two words: Donald Trump. The former president refused to accept his 7 million-vote defeat in the 2020 election, claiming without proof that the election was stolen from him because of widespread fraud. In his illicit bid to hang onto power, Trump engaged in a host of potentially illegal schemes, including creating slates of fake presidential electors and pressuring state officials to “find votes.” When none of that worked, the defeated president selfishly fomented an assault on the U.S. Capitol which injured hundreds of police officers and Trump supporters, put the lives of America’s elected representatives in jeopardy, and led to the deaths of seven people.
Even today, despite facing possible indictment by the U.S. Justice Department for obstructing an official proceeding of Congress, Trump continues to deny the results of the 2020 election, and unfortunately, polls show a majority of Republican voters still agree with him.
So it’s no wonder Budd and other GOP candidates, anxious about upsetting Trump and his supporters, can’t bring themselves to commit to upholding this basic tenet of democracy. Somehow just simply saying, “Yes, I will accept the outcome of the election,” will be seen as acknowledging that Trump did in fact lose the 2020 election. And in the upside-down politics that now rule one of our major political parties, disloyalty to democracy counts for less than disloyalty to Trump.
Those seeking to appease Trump and his supporters’ election denialism like to say that this issue isn’t important, that it’s just an attempt to distract from “real” issues like inflation, higher gas prices, government spending, our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and Joe Biden’s low poll numbers.
But they are the ones trying to do the distracting. In a democracy, you can’t begin to address issues like inflation, gas prices and foreign policy if you can’t agree on something fundamentally simple — like that the winners of elections win and the losers of elections lose.
Columnist Tom Campbell had a great idea about all this this week. He suggested asking all candidates for office this fall the question: Will you accept the results of your election? If the answer is “no,” or you get no answer or a demurral, he said you shouldn’t vote for that candidate.
We agree. If a candidate can’t commit to simple democratic principles, they don’t deserve your vote.
— The Daily Advance