On Friday, the country will commemorate Patriot Day, which marks Sept. 11, 2001, the day terrorism struck American soil with such force it changed how citizens do things.
Chowan County residents will not gather in Rocky Hock, as they have for several years. Coronavirus put a temporary halt to the annual ceremony put together by Leon Evans and his family.
Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists took over four airplanes on the East Coast — filled with fuel for a West Coast-bound flight. Three planes crashed into high-profile buildings — New York City’s World Trade Center towers and Washington D.C.’s Pentagon. The fourth — Flight 93 — crashed in a field about two miles north of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after its alert passengers attempted to thwart the terrorists who took over the cockpit.
Thousands of Americans lost their lives in the attacks — people on the planes and in the buildings, the rescue workers attempting to save people, and those who suffered from the long-term illnesses no one could predict.
As the news of these atrocious acts played out live on television, Americans became united in their surprise and grief.
In the days after the attack, Americans were united in their patriotism. Mini flags were flying on cars, houses, etc.
We should not need a terrorist attack to show us how vital it is to care our fellow Americans. We should not need the loss of countless lives to bring people together in a spirit of compromise.
For a while, the response to the terrorist attacks showed the world what makes America great. Citizens prayed together — for the victims and their family, for those who rushed into harm’s way, for our elected officials as they made tough decisions. For some it was a “coming to Jesus” moment, in which people realized how precious life is and how they must not waste it by living with hatred in their hearts.
Citizens rallied together like we have during countless other crises — hurricanes, fires, the potential loss of a beloved theater in downtown Edenton — but with greater long-term goals in mind. We learned and tried to be better humans because of it.
While Sept. 11, 2001, isn’t recognized with a day off or holiday, we encourage the community to take a day — maybe the weekend — on, in service to one another. Nineteen years later, there are generations of Americans who don’t know life before or immediately after the terrorist attacks. Serving others is a good way to start teaching them.
In these unusual times, many people have been cut off from society and regular activities. Send a card, make a phone call ... let someone know that they are loved. Drop off a few extra cans of food at the food pantry so someone else can have a full meal for the night.
Maybe thank the Evans family for their years of putting the 9-11 ceremony together every year. Do something in the family’s honor as a way to say “Thank you” and to pay it forward.
When we are united, America is strong. Chowan County is strong. Edenton becomes better and lives up to being called the “prettiest town in the South.”
Like the days and weeks, after Sept. 11, 2001, let’s show the world how resilient and how caring our nation and its people are.