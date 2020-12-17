This year has been unprecedented, upending and frightening for Americans in many ways. For Chowan County’s small business owners, the year’s upheavals have made a severe impact. That’s why 2020 is the perfect year to shop small for Christmas.
A survey by the National Academy of Sciences of nearly 6,000 small businesses between March and April of this year found that massive layoffs and closures occurred. Many businesses were financially fragile, and owners expected their hardships to continue throughout the year. Some small businesses recovered somewhat during the summer, only one-third were “very confident” they’d be able to recover from the pandemic and economic downturn, according to the National Small Business Association. Of the respondents, 99% said they were “very” or “somewhat” worried about their ability to survive.
Now, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase, leading Governor Roy Cooper to again restrict business and social gatherings, our county’s small businesses could face another huge hit, both now and after the Christmas season.
Businesses with fewer than 500 employees are responsible for nearly half of American jobs, and 43.5 percent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, according to Harvard Business Review. The Institute for Local Self-Reliance reports that independent, locally owned businesses are credited with fostering higher incomes and fighting income inequality, fueling job creation, generating more tax revenue, improving environmental sustainability, fostering community health and cohesion, and more. Buying local isn’t just a sentimental move — it has a significant impact on where we live.
Chowan County has suffered this year. People have died and feared over the illnesses of their loved ones. People have lost jobs, and struggled to put food on the table. Many have faced mental health struggles, domestic abuse, as well as societal and familial pressures. Many of our county’s elderly have suffered and died alone. This year, we can demonstrate both our solidarity and our care for our communities.
That should impact how we shop, and also characterize the way we give. Many local organizations, such as Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry and Tri-County Animal Shelter, are preparing for the winter months, and will need both donations and volunteers. Rather than spend our extra time shopping online, we could develop a habit of using our free holiday time to bless the needy in our community.
The simple act of shopping can be impactful, when it is employed to bless our neighbors. Buying local isn’t an arduous or dangerous endeavor. It’s buying a bouquet from a local florist, rather than travelling to Elizabeth City and then carrying flowers home. It’s stopping by one of the county’s three hardware stores for that last piece of something that will help you repair your house. It’s order take-out from a local restaurant and giving an extra large tip to the waitress.
Many of our favorite local stores are working hard to keep their employees and customers safe during the pandemic. Continuing to buy local will help these small businesses survive the worst of this winter. Hopefully, it will empower them to survive whatever 2021 might hold.