We believe in our mission – to provide news, features and sports coverage to the communities we serve.
For 86 years, the Chowan Herald has served as an independent beacon of the free press.
So when we heard the news that the Scuppernong Reminder, which covers communities between Creswell, Columbia and even into Hyde County, had closed its doors late last year, we were worried what the people living in those places would do without a newspaper.
We decided to step up to the plate by providing news coverage for those communities so that they don’t become another news desert.
Large or small, online or in print, newspapers serve a vital function not only as guardians of the truth and holding public officials accountable, but recording the first draft of history by relaying stories about who we are, what we’ve done and what we stand for in our neck of the woods.
And let’s be honest – Facebook doesn’t care about us and its pages can be purged on the whims of people far removed from rural America.
Our region between Edenton, Creswell, Columbia and even Swan Quarter shares many connections.
Monday, Albemarle Commission Executive Director Mike Ervin spoke to the Hyde County Commission about economic development and resources that are available for our region. Ervin, who lives in Edenton, was joined by Sharon Smith of Perquimans County, who serves as Special Projects Administrator for the Albemarle Commission.
Tyrrell Schools Superintendent Oliver Holley has ties to Perquimans and Bertie county schools and he is a graduate of Elizabeth City State University.
Tyrrell County Manager/Attorney David Clegg serves as a member of the Harbor Town Project, a group of influential town and county officials from across the region who seek a ferry service to connect our waterfront towns on either side of the Albemarle Sound.
Former Tyrrell County Commission Chairman Leroy Spivey, now retired, grew up in Edenton.
NC Senator Bob Steinburg and NC Representative Ed Goodwin, both R-Chowan, represent Hyde, Tyrrell and Washington counties in the General Assembly.
People from near and far utilize Vidant Chowan Hospital. High school athletic teams have crossed paths from time to time. Who hasn’t shopped at Creswell Furniture or bought fresh fish at Full Circle Crab Company’s seafood market in Columbia?
Most everyone has stopped for gas at the Alligator River Marina while traveling to and from the beach. Same can be said for people wanting a good steak served at Waterman’s Grill in Edenton or buying a bottle of local wine at the Vineyards on the Scuppernong winery in Columbia.
Chowan Herald is growing by expanding its reach across the region, so our advertisers will get more bang for their buck because our newspaper will be circulated on both sides of the Albemarle Sound, not just in one corner of God’s country.
Chowan Herald seeks to provide a regional approach while maintaining a personal touch with readers whether they live in Tyner or Columbia – that’s what makes us unique.
We care about the life and times or eastern North Carolina.
Moreover, as readers in Edenton know, we are not the New York Times nor the Washington Post, publications that let’s say… have a different outlook.
Instead, we proudly embrace the people, places and culture in our corner of the world, which is why our newspaper is beating trends by gaining subscribers.
Though we strive to provide a fair and balanced approach to news stories, we believe strongly in serving as community boosters.
A good newspaper serves as a town’s front porch, thus we don’t seek to fill our pages with gloom and doom, however, we remain resolute in our duty to cover the good, the bad and the ugly.
If this endeavor is going to work, we need your help.
No matter which side of the Sound you live, we encourage folks to send news tips or story ideas by reaching out to the Chowan Herald’s Facebook page or via email at mlayton@ncweeklies.com
Our website is chowanherald.com
We encourage you to sign up for a subscription to our print and/or online editions by contacting our customer service department at 252-329-9525 or 252-329-9528.
For advertising, contact our sales consultant Bev Alexander at 252-404-2161 or 252-339-3081 or via email at balexander@ncweeklies.com
We remain committed to our mission to serve eastern North Carolina.
Thanks you for your support.