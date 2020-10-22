We urge you to vote “yes” for the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase referendum that will generate revenue that will be used for new construction at John A. Holmes High School.
Early voting started last week leading into the Nov. 3 general election, so after casting your vote for your favorite candidates, make sure you mark your ballot as being in favor of the sales tax that is estimated to generate $300,000 annually.
There will be numerous expenses in advance of the construction project. These new revenues will be used for architectural/design and other fees. The county will incur other expenses for consultants skilled in making a project of this nature successful.
The proposed .25%, also called a ¼ of a penny sales tax, on your ballot this year would NOT apply to prescription drugs, unprepared foods (groceries), gas, vehicles, or property.
Chowan County Commissioners have long said that they are very committed to improving JAHHS. Commissioners have adopted a non-binding resolution stating their intent to spend the additional sales tax revenue on a new school to replace the high school. The new school building will remain on the existing downtown Edenton campus.
“The school will be a benefit to our youth and to our community. An improved High School makes Edenton and all of Chowan County attractive to people moving here and to business who want to do business here. Our community will use the facility for many things which will enrich our lives in Chowan County,” Commissioner Larry McLaughlin said.
If the referendum is successful, the earliest the county could begin collecting the additional quarter-cent sales tax would be April 1, 2021. That’s contingent on the county adopting a resolution to levy the tax and then forwarding it to the N.C. Department of Revenue prior to Dec. 31.
Though similar measures to raise the sales tax have failed in the past, the time has come to take this step to provide the revenue to assist construction, particularly as the state has awarded a multi-million dollar grant to assist the school building project.
So far, $20 million total funds is available for one phase of the project that is estimated to cost more between $40-50 million. Of that total, the county has been awarded a $15 million North Carolina Needs Based Public Schools Capital Fund Grant that will be used for school construction. County’s match would be $5 million. A bond referendum from the remainder of the project’s cost will placed on the ballot in November 2022.
“My concern at this juncture is that I’ve heard some misinformed folks opine that the recently announced $15 million state grant means that all of our funding worries are over and that there’s no need for the sales tax referendum/hike,” Commissioner Bob Kirby said. “This misconception needs to be cleared up. At worst case, the $15 million from the state will cover about 1/3 of the overall high school project cost. The remainder of at least $30 million will need to be paid through local taxes, primarily either sales taxes, or property taxes.”
This proposed 1/4 cent sales tax increase will spread the cost for school construction more equally across everyone in Chowan County.
Kirby said ultimately, property taxes will also need to be raised as Chowan County balances the desires of her citizens for modern educational programs against the demands of balancing a constantly shrinking discretionary tax revenue base.
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously to endorse voter passage of a quarter-cent sales tax referendum on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Edenton Town Council also adopted a resolution in support of the sales tax increase in July.
Time has come to build a better future – a quarter of penny is a small price to pay to assist building a new high school.
Sick of politics but want to make a difference, then vote for the proposed sales tax referendum.