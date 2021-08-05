For the last couple of days I have watched a reality show called “Alone.”
The show selected 10 contestants to participate in the contest in which they had to live in stringent conditions with minimal gear and tools. The contestants had to create their own fire and find their own water and food source. The last person standing would win $500,000.00. The contestants weren’t dropped off at an ideal location, it was the total opposite. The location was cold, it rained 90 percent of the time, gathering water and food became a chore. And to make things worse they would possibly have to deal with predators like bears, cougars and wolves. Countermeasure devices were issued to deter those animals, which included bear spray, air horn and flares.
Needless to say contestants began quitting (which was referred to as “Tapping Out”) as early as 12 hours upon arrival. Most of those that tapped out early were because of predators or an injury.
But those that stayed longer had to contend with a bigger fear… themselves.
You see, they were isolated and the terrain that surrounds them had limited their ability to travel. There weren’t any camera crews, however it may have been in the contract that the participants had to film themselves.
They began sharing and expressing the inner feelings they were struggling with. For some it was a pregnant wife, or missing a spouse, missing kids, not enough food, not enough water or maybe a sickness that is ailing them because of a mouse they had eaten earlier. Adding to their issues was the ability to construct a decent dwelling place which consisted of two tarps and surrounding natural resources like brush, trees and surrounding material. Most of the time this construction or reconstruction was done without having anything to eat for several days.
So I guess you’re asking, where am I going with this? Well, I’m glad you asked. The contestants left what they knew (spouse, children, and amenities of home) in exchange to acquire something that they are chasing, which in this case is half a million dollars. But during the hard times, the money was never mentioned. The isolation, stillness and stormy weather made them reconsider their motives for being in that environment. They began to doubt the decision they made but struggled with disappointing those that were supporting them and cheering them on.
You see in our everyday life, we have struggles and decisions that we deal with on a daily basis. Some choices are money driven, some are family driven and other decisions are made because we have some things in our lives that we haven’t come to grips with. We are creatures of adaptability if we choose to be. We are capable of being victorious in any situation that we find ourselves in. We can deal with the predators, the storms or the lack of water and food. Of course I’m not speaking literally, but we all have weaknesses that fall under the different categories like the contestants faced. “Tapping Out” doesn’t make you weak. On the contrary, you must know your limitations. It takes just a much strength to say “No” as it does to say “Yes.”
