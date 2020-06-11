Thanks Dr. Jackson for your service

An educational giant and community leader is leaving Chowan County for a new job in Carteret County.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson recently accepted a new position as superintendent of Carteret County Schools. Though we are sad to see him go, we wish him well.
Jackson is more than just an educrat, but a dedicated public servant who put in long hours to build a top notch school system. Jackson’s days would begin early, often with a multi-mile jog through town, before sending emails to staff and talking with principals and teachers.
At the end of long days, Jackson was seen frequently cheering on the sidelines at many Aces’ sporting events, attending Board of Education or Chowan County Commission meetings.
When a tornado touched down in Tyner in 2017, Jackson was in the hallways at the elementary schools reassuring students and staff. When coronavirus changed the course of public education in March, Jackson inspired staff to embrace online teaching methods in a challenging technological environment where internet access is not widespread.
Moreover, Jackson stepped up to the plate to work with staff to organize an efficient countywide food distribution program that had never been done before to provide thousands of meals to students living in far flung places between Drummonds Point and Tyner.
During Jackson’s watch while working in conjuction with Aces’ Athletic Director Wes Mattera and top coaches, many of whom have received conference and state honors, Aces have become sports powerhouse by earning many conference, regional and even a state title in baseball.
Jackson promoted transparency and accountability whether it was his famed Facebook live broadcasts when covering Aces’ events or answering the many questions and requests for information from the Chowan Herald, a proud booster of the school system.
Jackson won 2017 Regional Superintendent of the Year honors, the Dr. Brad Sneeden State Superintendent Leadership Award from the NCHSSA while recording Edenton-Chowan Schools’ highest cohort graduation rate and securing the largest Local Capital Outlay Allotment in school system history. Academic rankings have improved at each of county schools and teachers such as Rachel O’Kelley have been recogized as top notch educators.
In May, Jackson was named the NCHSAA Bob McRae Superintendent of the Year award recipient.
Jackson began his career as an electrician’s mate in the United States Navy in 1986, transitioning to school work in 1991 and eventually elementary school teaching in 1995. Jackson began working as an assistant principal in 1999 before serving as the principal at three schools in Union County, founding two of them. He served as principal at Parkwood High from 2005 to 2008 and served as founding principal at Cuthbertson High from 2008-2012. In 2012, Jackson was selected as the Chief Communications Officer for Union County Schools and in 2014 was chosen to be the Superintendent for Edenton-Chowan Schools.
Jackson is a member of the NCHSAA Board of Directors, the Superintendent’s Council of the Northeastern Regional Educational Service Alliance, and the Board of Directors for the NC Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development.
Let’s just say it – Jackson is a rockstar among educators and community leaders.
On behalf of the community, we are going to miss this talented administrator and can only hope that the person who eventually is hired as superintendent, knows he/she has some big shoes to fill.
Goodbye Dr. Jackson – you will always be welcome in Chowan County.