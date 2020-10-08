This column should not be read as an endorsement of any candidate.
The Chowan Herald/Perquimans Weekly do not believe in endorsements because we don’t think a newspaper should tell its readers who to support – we’re not so arrogant to think we know best.
Moreover, we’re not afraid to identify a candidate as a conservative, liberal or moderate as we think most of the voters already know their preferred candidate’s politics.
All that being said, rather than demonize these candidates, we’ll tell you some good things about each person so you can decide, probably already have, who you think will do the best job in Raleigh.
This week, we’ll start with NC Senate candidates for District 1: Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, who is running for re-election, and Tess Judge, D-Dare. Because of the huge amount of money being poured into this race, we think it is one of the hottest races in the state.
Steinburg is a principled legislator who has been elected four times to represent northeast NC – three times as a member of the House before he was elected in 2018 to serve as a member of the state senate. He has been an outspoken advocate of reforming the state’s prison system.
Though Steinburg is a conservative’s conservative who’s talked to President Trump in the Oval Office, this rising star freshman senator has been able to reach across the aisle to his Democratic colleagues.
For example, Steinburg steered a bill that passed unanimously to pursue a state study that will provide recommendations to reform the prison system. And Steinburg has been a strong supporter of teacher pay increases and covid relief to small business.
A strong advocate for the 1st District, Steinburg joined a chorus of local leaders to convince the powers-that-be to keep the National Guard Armory in Chowan County. And Steinburg’s constituent service is second-to-none.
Steinburg is married to wife Marie and their son Bobby coaches basketball at Catholic High School in Virginia and son Greg works for R.J. Reynolds Company.
Let’s step back in time for a moment so as to better introduce Tess Judge. Interestingly enough, this country editor knew the family way back in the day when they lived in Jamestown, NC. They are good people.
In those days, Judge’s husband, family patriarch Warren, more on him in a minute, served on Jamestown Town Council. I attended high school with two of their four children; daughter Mary, who was an avid soccer player for Ragsdale High School – she later became a law professor at Temple University in Philadelphia. Suffice it to say, Mary is no fan of President Trump.
Son Mark was a gifted athlete at Ragsdale HS – he later played pro football before landing a coaching gigs at various places, most recently hired in May as head football coach at Pulaski County High School in Virginia. While coaching at Galax High School, Mark led the Maroon Tide to a state championship in 2015 and earned state runner-up honors in 2011 and 2019.
During the late 80s, the family moved to Dare County to run the Days Inn hotel in Kill Devil Hills and later, the Sands Seafood Restaurant in Nags Head. Warren served as a Dare County Commissioner and he did a lot of things in that neck of the woods. Indeed, First Flight’s football field is named the Warren Judge III Football Complex.
As Warren was running for state House in 2016, he died suddenly three days before the November general election. Dare County Republican Beverly Boswell won the election.
Embracing her husband’s liberal brand of politics and passion for public service, Judge stepped up to run for legislature in 2018. She was defeated by Currituck Republican Bobby Hanig, who is running for re-election this time around.
As a longtime Democrat fundraiser and supporter of Governor Roy Cooper, the party tapped Judge to run for state senate.
Any prospective voters who want to know more about Judge, she will be making a campaign stop between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Susan Inglis’ house at 101 East Water Street, Edenton. This event will take place on the lawn. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Bring a lawn chair and mask. Some chairs available, if needed.
For more information, kindly RSVP to Alice Visocchi; Email: alice@tess4ncsenate.com Phone: 973-997-7863
Most everybody in these parts has met Steinburg because he frequently crisscrosses the district to talk to constituents in places between Ahoskie to Powell’s Point, from Nags Head to Plymouth.
But if you’d like to know more, Steinburg’s popular weekly show “Straight Talk With Bob” – starts at 4 p.m. Sundays, a live stream broadcast via Facebook from his home on Granville Street in Edenton.
So there you have it – Steinburg and Judge are good people – now go out and vote for the candidate you feel will serve the people before the party.