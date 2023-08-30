Michael Worthington

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

The Senior Citizens’ Freedom to Work Act of 2023 was recently introduced by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C. This bill would eliminate the retirement earnings test for those who continue to work while drawing Social Security benefits before they reach full retirement age. The RET reduces monthly Social Security benefits for retirees who have not reached full retirement age if their earnings exceed a specified limit. It’s complicated, but the effect is to discourage retirees from working.

In today’s tight job market, businesses need older employees. And customers would receive faster service if businesses had more help. Society needs senior citizens to work because their labor boosts the economy, and they would buy more goods and services. And due to high inflation, retirees need to earn a little extra money. In addition, working improves their mental health by keeping them active and involved in the community.

  

Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.