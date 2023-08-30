Some clouds early with showers likely this afternoon, and a thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at less than 5 mph, becoming NE and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning until Friday Evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the
following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck.
* WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected due to the combination of a cold front
and Idalia. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Senior Citizens’ Freedom to Work Act of 2023 was recently introduced by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C. This bill would eliminate the retirement earnings test for those who continue to work while drawing Social Security benefits before they reach full retirement age. The RET reduces monthly Social Security benefits for retirees who have not reached full retirement age if their earnings exceed a specified limit. It’s complicated, but the effect is to discourage retirees from working.
In today’s tight job market, businesses need older employees. And customers would receive faster service if businesses had more help. Society needs senior citizens to work because their labor boosts the economy, and they would buy more goods and services. And due to high inflation, retirees need to earn a little extra money. In addition, working improves their mental health by keeping them active and involved in the community.