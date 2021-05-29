The Atlantic hurricane season is quickly approaching, and we need to be prepared to weather the storm. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released its seasonal Atlantic hurricane forecast and it is predicting that 2021 will be an above-average season once again.
This year’s announcement comes after a record-shattering, deadly 2020 Atlantic hurricane season that brought catastrophic storm surge and caused widespread damage. Roofs were ripped off, streets were flooded, and hundreds of thousands of residents were left without power. Additionally, many families were separated from their beloved pets.
Hurricanes are among the deadliest of storms, and it is imperative that you plan accordingly to protect your entire family – pets included. To keep all your loved ones safe, I urge you to follow these steps from American Humane to ensure you’re prepared before the storm:
• Microchip pets and/or put a tag on their collar with your name, current address and cellphone number.
• Tie down or anchor outside objects that might fly about and injure someone.
• Bring all pets inside and ensure you have emergency supplies – extra pet food, water and a carrier ready that is large enough for your pet to turn around and lie down comfortably.
• Review your evacuation plan and have at the ready a pet disaster preparedness kit including a pet carrier, First Aid supplies, leashes, bowls, sanitation materials, chew toys and food, meds and water (minimum three days’ worth, but ideally seven to 10 days’ worth).
• If your family must evacuate, take your pets with you and leave as early as you can. Remember to take your pet disaster preparedness kit.
Dr. Robin Ganzert
American Humane CEO and president