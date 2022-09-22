...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 7 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
It’s been said that all great institutions are but the lengthened shadow of a single individual.
For Edenton-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity that lengthened shadow belonged to Jim Robison. When we started the local chapter Jim was the general contractor, architect, materials clerk, straw boss, you name it. If anybody had a question you went to Jim and he had the answer.
We never would have built that first house in the seventies and the many more during the following decades using all volunteer labor without his tireless dedication, knowledge and leadership.
There are dozens of homeowners in our community who literally owe the roof over their heads to Jim Robison.