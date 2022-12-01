To the Editor:
Town and County political leaders should stop treating the Confederate Monument like a game of “hot potato” and instead provide the leadership needed to turn this issue into a win-win for the community.
How? By moving the monument to Hayes Plantation to become a centerpiece for the telling of local history during the 1800’s.
The history of the monument, told from all points of view, could be interwoven into the history of Hayes, which cannot be interpreted properly without a discussion of slavery, the Civil War and reconstruction.
Local folks whose ancestors are memorialized by the monument could tell their stories; juxtaposed with history of plantation owners and slaves — people like Harriet Jacobs; Civil War Buffalo soldiers of northern Chowan; the Bell Battery cannon (which should also be moved to Hayes); the history of the statue itself, first at the courthouse green and then how it came to be moved to the foot of Broad Street.
Elizabeth Vann Moore wrote about this in her papers which are curated at ECU — who better to present this information than her Foundation which I understand will be running the day-to-day operations at Hayes?
The “win-win” would be accomplished by allowing the local history of the 1800’s — the Antebellum South, Hayes and Reconstruction to be told in one location, highlighting Edenton and Chowan stories. If done properly it would be a major tourism draw, reinforcing the area’s Colonial/revolutionary attractions. All sides would have input and the final product would be a respectful telling of that part of history in context to Edenton/Chowan County.
Edenton does an excellent job telling its Revolutionary History; but there is a noticeable gap when it comes to the 1800’s. This is an opportunity to fill that gap in a win-win manner — history to be openly told and interpreted, not to be hidden, denied or juggled.
John Sams
Edenton
