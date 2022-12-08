To the Editor:
The aggressive calculations of the credentialed academics of the left to use their scholastic misinterpretation of reality to drive their political agenda has become a danger to history and culture.
The use of historic re-interpretation is clearly apparent here in Edenton. Dr Valerie Batts uses emotion, not fact, as the primary tool in her recent column “Does Edenton Really Support Ending Racism?”
Racism has ended. It is now being perpetuated as a wedge issue and continued as a pseudo-academic predicate in the mind of academics like Dr. Betts.
The truth is simple: radical elements of the progressive left have weaponized the actual history to use it as a driver of agenda to remove history that they disagree with. This is what is clearly driving their desire to remove the Memorial to the Fallen Soldiers of North Carolina of the Civil War.
The progressive’s inability to accept points of view and accept others who do not agree with their radical interpretation of history continues to create rifts in the community and does nothing for healing.
Racism has no place in America.
Racism is against the law.
Yet, those pretending to be most committed ‘stopping racism” are most committed to keeping the issue of racism alive by reopening the issues that have long been decided and codified in law. They now live in an alternative reality that apparently, in their mind, they live in the Democrat controlled Jim Crow south. This has become their popular fantasy that is completely detached from reality. This is dangerous. This will do nothing to help the community to judge people based on their “content of character” rather than skin color, or any other superficial affectation.
Virtue signaling to create the problems has become the progressive left’s primary focus. The removal of historic relics will do nothing to help people understand the reality of the history of slavery and the Civil War — and Dr. Batts admits this in her own column the removal “will not end racism.” Something cannot be ended that has already been ended.
Then why? Why does Dr. Batts and her progressive allies continue this effort to eliminate something that has long been gone? The answer is clear – this is their driver of re-branded hate. What they call “education” is indoctrination that insinuates hate and is only meant to remove their own democrat party history of the support for systemic racism.
This is their history: Andrew Jackson and the Trail of Tears; Jefferson Davis and the Confederacy; Woodrow Wilson and the segregation of America; FDR and the internment of Japanese American Citizens. All democrats.
The one point I agree with Dr. Batts on is the need to “tell the whole story” – that should be the focus of all. Moving a statue or editing out history is anathema to academic integrity.
It’s time for the progressive left to end its war on history and their virtue signaling designed to continue to highlight their party’s past systemic support for racism – a historic fact they now want to ignore and remove from history by their misuse of academic credentials and warping the actual facts. Racism has ended – now is the time to work to examine the artifacts and facts of history, discuss and understand them… not remove them because they are inconvenient to the democrat’s history.
Tony Shaffer
Edenton