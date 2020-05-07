Americans Are Making Sacrifices
Your image "Shut Everything Down," printed on the Opinions page on April 30, which seemed to promote the idea that staying at home is somehow unpatriotic, is beyond sad.
Americans, each and every day, are responding to the call to respect and save lives by staying at home, and practicing social distancing. The COVID 19 pandemic affects everyone, and the virus does not discriminate by political affiliation or social status.
In the absence of rapid, accurate and readily available testing, and an effective vaccine, staying at home and social distancing are the only weapons we have to effectively fight the virus.
Americans are literally making life and death decisions every day by deciding how they respond to the highly contagious virus.
The image you published was very disrespectful to all the great Americans from doctors, first responders, soldiers, to everyday citizens who are working together to do everything possible to protect the lives of our families and fellow citizens.
We need to listen to medical professionals and scientific experts to help guide our policies. Choosing between protecting our health or the economy is a false choice. It is a health crisis first, and the economy will improve only when Americans are comfortable going out to shop or eat in restaurants.
We need to fight this battle with sound science and unity of purpose. We also need to treat each other with respect and kindness during this incredibly difficult time.
Mark Powell
Edenton