To the Editor:

Is Mr. Claude Milot writing op-eds or sermons for the newspaper? An op-ed usually expresses an opinion. Mr. Milot’s pieces sound so opinionated that he wants readers to take them as fact.

Does Mr. Milot realize that other people (hopefully most) can think for themselves and may disagree with his dogma? Just like a coin, there are two sides.

Mr. Milot should realize that spouting the same message every week is received more like an unwanted headache than enlightenment.

May Robertson

Edenton

