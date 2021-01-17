My father and mother were in Hawaii during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941, which President Roosevelt declared “a day that will live in infamy.”
My father was one of the few Army Air Corps pilots to get his fighter plane off the ground during the waves of attacks on Wheeler Field.
My mother was a teenager at the time and she watched the attack from her home in Honolulu. She became a nurse’s aide to help the wounded, and later worked in the Pacific command headquarters.
They have both passed, and I am thankful they did not have to witness the insurrection and attack on our country and our democracy on January 6th.
Historians will surely note the events that occurred on January 6th, 2021, as another day that will live in infamy.
Memorials may include language such as: “This memorial remembers the assault on our democracy by insurrectionists who, on January 6th, 2021, violently stormed the US Capitol with the intent of sabotaging congressional certification of a new president through intimidation, kidnapping and murder.”
The insurrection was fueled by the lie that the presidential election was stolen, mainly in voting districts heavily populated by African Americans.
January 6th, 2021 will live in infamy as the day that our democracy was violently threatened by right-wing extremists and “Christian” white nationalists whose actions were enabled by elected representatives who chose to condone and spread the dangerous lie that the presidential election was stolen, instead of doing their sworn duty to defend the Constitution of the United States of America, and the peaceful transition of power.
The presidential election was not stolen. More than 60 judges from state and federal courts, to the US Supreme Court, many of whom were appointed by Trump, rejected the lawsuits against the election because an army of lawyers could not provide any evidence of irregularities or fraud.
Thank goodness the judicial branch of our government held firm to the principle that Truth is the foundation of our Constitution, laws, and democracy.
Let us remember each January 6th, that dangerous attacks on our country and our democracy can occur from within, and that we must be ever vigilant to combat the spread of lies and misinformation, which history has taught us over and over, are the tools of tyrants and fascists.
Mark Powell
Edenton