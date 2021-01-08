ARHS Receives Praise

Congratulations on a great job done by Albemarle Regional Health Services in Perquimans County at the Covid 19 clinic!
Everything was carried out with precision and with careful attention to detail. Not one thing could have been done better!
The health care administrators, Perquimans County Sheriff Department and volunteers deserve a big thank you for the fine work that was done.
It very possibly could have been a chaotic situation, but was so well organized and implemented it was a good experience.
Now to all who did not get their vaccine yet, please do so for your protection and the protection of everyone else.
Lynne Raymond
Hertford