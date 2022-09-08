I would like to point out how incorrect the continued assault on the Confederate monument in downtown Edenton is.
There is a plaque on the monument that clearly states its purpose and what it represents, and that is to honor the fallen Confederate Soldiers from the area and nothing more.
Frankly, I am growing tired of groups of people spreading hate, discontent and racism in the guise of stopping it. The fact that these people are using a monument that has nothing to do with their cause is dividing an already divided peoples even more. I chose to visit the monument before it is removed and was accosted by a rude protester and called names. Hypocrites!
The Civil War was clearly about State rights, not slavery or racism. General Robert E. Lee was an anti-slavery proponent, as were many others, so people twisting our nations history need to stop. The fact that the Union refused to acknowledge and allow the states to leave further proves the Federal Government became a problem (and is currently a disaster).
How many lives would have been saved and family lines would not have ended had the Union not declared war on the CSA (The CSA is also what the United States was prior to the ratification of the current Constitution)? The one good thing that came from those lost lives was slavery ended sooner.
The protesters could actually accomplish some good if they turned their attention to parts of the world where slavery is still happening today, rather than using a dark part of this Nation’s past to perpetuate hate and racism.