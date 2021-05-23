Attention Residents of Chowan County! All Hands-on Deck!

The wind has shifted – blowing stronger than ever before - directing a renewed interest and willingness on the part of government and private telecommunication entities to invest in rural county broadband internet access.
Now’s our time, Chowan County: for “All Hands-on Deck” to take advantage of the momentum to smartly tack our course forward.
Every Chowan County household can participate in this seminal voyage by completing a 5-minute residential internet connectivity survey to help identify broadband service gaps in our community. Gaps precluding, for example, our students, teachers, residents, employers, and health care providers from accessing the information technology capacity necessary for full participation and success in today’s society.
The Edenton-Cowan Partnership is spearheading the mailing and survey data collection which will be mailed to each County household.
The survey data, which will identify and map underserved areas throughout the County, is a prerequisite metric for issuance of “Request for Proposals (RFP)” for broadband internet access project partnerships. Suffice to say, the RFP is a key project component for our successful voyage.
Because of the State and private sector’s renewed interest in improving rural internet service, you may also be asked to participate in other internet surveys. Please take every opportunity to do so. Your feedback is essential for every grant; whether it be State or Federal.
The Chowan County internet connectivity survey will also be available on line at www.edenton.net/internetsurvey .
Please respond to only one Edenton-Chowan Partnership survey per household.