By flattening the curve, virus become more menacing over time
When can we go back to “normal?” All respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, end through herd immunity, whether through direct exposure or artificial vaccination. Social distancing, closed schools, and obsessive masking prolong the epidemic and ensure subsequent peaks comparable to the first. By flattening the curve, we also widen it, thus rendering the virus more menacing to more people over time. Since a vaccine is at least one year away, doesn’t it make sense that schools should reopen grades 1-8 where only three children have died from COVID in the entire United States since Feb. 1? Teachers and volunteers under age 35 can run the schools; older parents and teachers can social distance if they desire. The end result will be a population that is moving toward “normal” sooner than later, while old folks can continue to social distance. Check out the US data through April 28, 2020, from the CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm) below:
|Age Group
|COVID-19 deaths
|Deaths from all causes
|All Ages
|37,308
|719,438
|Under 1
|4
|3,725
|1-4 years
|2
|723
|5-14 years
|3
|1,072
|15-24 years
|42
|6,385
|25-34 years
|278
|13,532
John Sams
Edenton