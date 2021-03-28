We would like to give a special thank you to everyone who participated in our auction.
The artists who donated their work, the customers who bid and purchased, the people who donated and even the ones who shared our event for others to see!!
The auction raised $7,500 for CAC. We are truly grateful for all of your support. This fundraiser will help us to continue to serve as your local community center. The governor has lifted some restrictions, so be on the look-out for some events to be happening soon!!
Chowan Arts Council Board of Directors