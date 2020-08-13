Well! Who would have ever thought that our Great State could endure a major hurricane/tropical storm, Isaias; a series of killer EF-3 tornadoes with 145 mph winds: and a history making earthquake of 5.1 magnitude; all in one week?
Please let’s not minimize the crippling effects of the novel Coronavirus disease known as COVID-19; painful civil unrest; brother, sister, and neighbor disfunction; complicated school reopenings, and an avalanche of political nonsense!
PLEASE TELL ME: WHAT LEVEL OF COPING SKILLS MUST WE COMMAND TO BE ABLE TO RATIONALLY MAKE IMPORTANT, LIFE CHANGING, DECISIONS?
Your friends, family, and neighbors, as members of the Chowan Edenton Optimist Club are humanizing our efforts to best meet the needs of our communities who magnificently support our Motto of “Friend of Youth.”
We chartered in 1980 with ambition and enthusiasm to make Chowan County celebrated for its patriotism and high ideals. We focused our fundraisers and talents on youth related events which seemed to be the logical starting point.
Now, 41 years later we have had to rethink and modify our efforts to comply with health and safety protocols never-before imagined, much less imposed.
How can we best proceed? How can we best serve our youth? How can we continue to live up to the standards to which the Optimist Club and its members have been appointed?
This spring, in the midst of the COVID-19 onset, our annual July 4th solicitation produced sufficient contributions to again fund “North Carolina’s Largest Over the Water Fireworks Display.” But it couldn’t happen.
Decisions, decisions, DECISIONS!
At this point, having just communicated with the majority of our membership, we are leaning toward conserving the thousands of dollars you so generously donated, and using the money for its originally intended purpose: to celebrate our Nation’s Independence on July 4, 2021.
Please realize that our many OTHER sponsored youth related activities will be ongoing: Needy Christmas, Luther C. Parks Scholarships, Parks Express train rides, youth sports team sponsorships, Kids and Cops, Boys and Girls State, hunter safety sponsorship, DeVine Intervention Cancer relief, Boy Scout – Cub Scout – Eagle Scout support, and the list goes on.
While thanking you for your continued support, we are now asking for your input as to what direction we should travel with the funds on hand and the needs that exist. Are there things we can do for the children as they start back to school?
Are there needs that need to be addressed of which we are yet to be made aware? There are just so many uncertainties, that we need a collaborative effort for successful resolution.
As President of this “prestigious” group of guys, it gives me great pleasure and satisfaction to know that we are all working together as one team with one goal: to make our community a better place for our children to live, learn, love, and grow up. Please contact me with your ideas or recommendations.
Optimistically,
Kirk DeVine, President
Chowan Edenton Optimist Club