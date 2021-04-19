Tell columnist Rod Phillips, who wrote a polemic about barring firearms to move to a great anti-gun paradise like New York City or Chicago so he can feel safe.
Maybe Mexico would be better, where there were 18,000 reported murdered last year and probably another 18,000 unreported on an unarmed citizenry.
Some extreme conspiracy people claim the government has a time machine sequestered in where Area 51 or Montauk, N.Y. Mr. Phillips could go there and teleport back to Israel in 1948 where every gun the Jews could lay their hands on helped make that country a great nation.
Or go to Warsaw in 1944 where the people got tired of going to Auschwitz and held the mighty German S.S. to a standstill for six weeks with junk rifles and other weapons. Keep going back to 1941 when American gun armors sent thousands of guns to Britain to the homeguard so they could defend themselves against the Germans.
Or better yet, go live in a city where the police are being defunded. Then come back if you are still alive and continue to preach your views.
Bernie Walker
Columbia