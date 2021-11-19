To the Editor:
I’d like to say thank you to northeastern North Carolina residents for being part of the movement to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.
As a participant in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Northeastern NC Out of the Darkness Walk, held virtually on Nov. 13, I was overwhelmed by the support for our community.
I’d like to say “thank you” to all who participated. I’d also like to thank the volunteers who spread the word and made the virtual walk happen. I’d also like to thank our local sponsors: Trillium Health Resources’ One Community Program, Elizabeth City State University, Bankers Insurance, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Julius Star Tattoo Gallery and Eastern Carolina Radio stations 105.7 Dixie and 102.5 The Shark.
Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. In 2014, I lost my dad, Lloyd Gene Chappell Sr., to suicide. Since then, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention by working with the AFSP-North Carolina Chapter.
The support of my community means the world to me. Your support helps us ensure that mental health is looked upon in equal importance to physical health and continues to bring hope to those affected by suicide.
Please know, it’s not too late to donate to AFSP.org/NortheasternNC. To date, we are just $700 shy of meeting our $9,000 goal by Dec. 31. Please consider a year-end tax-deductible donation for our mission. And again, thank you for your continued support.
JOHN CLINGMAN
CHAPPELL
Tyner
Editor’s note: The author is walk chairman for the Northeastern NC Out of the Darkness Walk. The letter was submitted on behalf of the Out of the Darkness Walk’s leadership team.