To the Editor:
Regarding “Public comment proposal rejected by council,” Tyler Newman’s piece was a good summary. I’d like to add a few additional comments.
One council member was concerned that by moving comments to the beginning of meetings, council meetings would become longer. If this is the case, it is only because fewer people would be discouraged from speaking. This is a clear signal that he considers these comments a nuisance, not a benefit.
His remark, “I think that people want to hear the council’s decision before they comment,” is nonsensical.
Another council member stated that listening to citizens’ comments before scheduled business would just “cloud” his mind “with important citizen concerns.” Seriously? This would be the mental equivalence of walking and chewing gum at the same time, and is, you would think, a minimum requirement for the job.
Still another councilman expressed a reluctance to change something that isn’t “broken.” There has been no public support that I am aware of for keeping the comments at the end of meetings. None. Perhaps this council member is unable to recognize when something is broken.
As noted by this article, most other local town councils have public comments at the beginning of their meetings. What is it our town council knows that all these others don’t? Is there a bit more arrogance operating here than elsewhere?
By the time a council meeting starts, decisions have generally already been made and our comments will be ignored regardless of when we make them. Also, the format does not allow for a true discussion, and there is usually no acknowledgement of anything that’s said other than a “Thank you.” Nevertheless, having the public comments at the beginning of meetings just looks better, if nothing else.
These council meetings seem to be a formality to rubber stamp decisions they’ve frequently already made. Their real discussions, if they have any, apparently take place in backrooms and “committee meetings” (code for private huddles of two or three councilmen, it seems), out of sight and free from the inconvenience of public input.
I do agree that if you happen to catch a council member outside of a council meeting, say in a downtown shop or while out having a walk, some are receptive to having a one-on-one discussion there and then if you approach them. I’ve had a few productive conversations with a couple of them that way. But that’s about the only way to have a true dialog with these council members. You can’t get it done in a council meeting.
That is not to say that there is no benefit from attending these meetings. And you can’t pick up on all of the body language and verbal nuance from online attendance the way you can by attending in person. This is how we get a glimpse of who these people really are.
And the presence of an audience reminds council that we do have our eyes on them, that some of us are paying attention.
Rod Phillips
Edenton