DDE supports Short-Term Rentals

Editor's Note: Destination Downtown Edenton penned a resolution (published below) in support of short-term rentals.
Recently, Town's Planning Board sent its recommendations to Town Hall that the short-term rental ordinance be changed. Town Council will discuss the matter in June.
WHEREAS, the mission of Destination Downtown Edenton (DDE) is to provide leadership dedicated to the preservation, promotion, recruitment, and enhancement of Downtown Edenton in a spirit of cooperation; and
WHEREAS, DDE supports the efforts of the Town of Edenton’s Town Council to continue to improve, enhance and grow the economic stability, welfare, and safety of the citizens of Edenton; and
WHEREAS, DDE desires to continue its support of tourism as a major driver of Edenton’s economy and understands that more visitors lead to more revenue for both businesses and the local tax base; and
WHEREAS, DDE is very aware of the need for more overnight accommodations within walking distance of downtown Edenton, especially those that are able to accommodate families; and
WHEREAS, DDE encourages the efforts of Edenton’s growing wedding industry and understands there are not currently enough rooms to house wedding guests and some guests prefer renting a whole house for their families during wedding festivities; and
WHEREAS, DDE is committed to visitors and residents of all ages and family-size who may prefer a short-term rental instead of a traditional overnight accommodation; and
WHEREAS, DDE continues to be a preservation-based organization with an awareness of present-day trends, and desires to be inclusive and welcoming to individuals and families that visit Edenton; and
WHEREAS, DDE envisions Edenton missing out on an entire market of tourists who prefer to stay in short term rentals instead of traditional accommodations; and
WHEREAS, DDE has been contacted by various downtown businesses and citizens asking DDE to publicly encourage Town Council to pass an appropriate ordinance to allow short-term rentals;
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that Destination Downtown Edenton fully and completely supports short-term rentals in downtown Edenton for the betterment of our local economy, enhanced tourism options, vitality and growth of our downtown businesses and expansion of our wedding industry.