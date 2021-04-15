To the Planning Board and the Town Council:
After reading the recent comments published in The Chowan Herald from the recent Planning Board meeting in regards to opposition to Short Term Rentals, as a citizen of Edenton and owner of a home used as a Short Term Rental, I am particularly concerned.
I see outlandish comments trying to convince you that these properties are some sort of evil brothels that will leach our great town. Comments such as “unsupervised AirBnB”, “revolving door of strangers”, “uncontrollable parking, noise and nuisance”, and “adversely impact our hospitality industries” are very misleading, and I would like to help shed light on what a Short Term Rental truly is, and how they do benefit our community.
As more and more Americans have become interested in travelling, the need for lodging has grown over the past 20 years. However, travel for fun has traditionally been reserved for the wealthy.
Short Term Rentals began as a network of rooms in homes and whole houses around the country that offered people places to stay in areas they would likely not travel to or be able to find lodging. They provided the opportunity to families to travel in a way that was not an option in the past.
Most offer numerous bedrooms, kitchens, and living arrangements allowing travelers the chance to experience an area as if they were at home as opposed to being cramped into a hotel or Bed and Breakfast. They also offer it at a price point that allows whole families to make vacations they otherwise would be unable to take. In previous generations, the demographic of traveler was mainly elder/retired and with enough wealth to splurge 1-2 weeks’ wages on a weekend stay.
Now, Generation X’ers and Millennials are not waiting until their empty-nest and retiring years to travel. They are traveling in their early years and with their children. They are choosing to travel and experience areas other than Disney World, and they are choosing to spend money now.
This generational movement has created the need for partial and whole house rentals, because they need kitchens, refrigerators, and numerous bedrooms. These are requirements not offered by hotels or traditional Bed and Breakfast properties.
As a result, they are seeking out Short Term Rentals. In many instances, they are basing their travel plans on where Short Term Rentals are located, and then deciding which town they might like to visit.
Now, enter Edenton into the discussion. Edenton is a town almost entirely dependent on tourism. In 2019, an estimated $24.1 million was generated by tourism. As rural America has sharply declined over the past 50 years, Edenton has rallied and survived despite the closure of the Cotton Mill and decline in industry in the area over that same period.
Millions of dollars have been astutely invested in improving the downtown area, preserving historical homes, maintaining the Historic Courthouse, and moving a river lighthouse to become an iconic waterfront fixture. However, without tourists to come enjoy these things, Edenton slips into desolation as have so many small towns even within a stone’s throw of our town limits.
Tourism keeps our restaurants open all year long, allows for locals to open shops, keeps our Arts Council thriving, and provides us the tax revenue to have nice parks, a water-front open and safe for the public, and other amenities that would be unsustainable if we were to simply rely on tax revenue generated from property and local sales taxes.
Short Term Rentals are a fixture to generating revenue for small communities. It is no coincidence that Edenton has seen some of its greatest gains in tourism dollars over the past couple of years during the same time we have seen an increase in Short Term Rentals.
With Short Term Rentals being part of the hospitality industry here in Edenton, we now offer travelers wanting to bring their children to our great town. $15-20k in food alone is generated yearly by each Short Term Rental. To disallow Short Term Rentals, especially whole house rentals altogether would be an action against Edenton. It would turn away thousands of dollars from our economy and basically tell those hundreds of travelers per year, “You are not welcome in Edenton.”
I echo Mr. Quinn’s words, but not his sentiment, in the last meeting. “Let’s concentrate on our future versus our long term gain which can be destructive to our long term goals to meet our needs. Let’s be careful and long term in decision making. We are a small town with great assets. Let’s not misuse them.”
Disallowing Short Term Rentals in Edenton would be very destructive to our long term goals and needs. Attacking the tourism market is counter to working to sustain Edenton. We have great assets in Edenton, and such regulations would be a deliberate misuse of them.
Sincerely,
Bryan Bunn
Edenton