The conservative columnist Hugh Hewett recently referred to a second impeachment effort as “pointless revenge.”
Mr. Hewett is mistaken. “Pointless Revenge” was the 2020 Republican Platform and it was implemented on January 6 by violent insurrectionists and on January 7 by seven Congressional representatives of the state of North Carolina at the US Capitol. These representatives and the areas they represent are:
- Dan Bishop - Lumberton, Monroe, Rockingham
- Ted Budd - Advance, Graham, Asheboro
- Madison Cawthorn - Asheville, Hendersonville, Sylva
- Virginia Foxx - Boone, Clemmons
- Richard Hudson - Concord, Fayetteville, Pinehurst
- Greg Murphy - Edenton, Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern
- David Rouzer - Brunswick, Johnston, New Hanover counties
These representatives formally voted their support for the baseless lies that President Trump promulgated about the integrity of the 2020 election results. Their votes were made and recorded even after the horrific raid on the Capitol that left five people dead.
These representatives have exposed themselves as seditionists and traitors. They should resign or be expelled, but they most likely will not.
As a consequence, in two years, their constituents will have an opportunity to remove them from the public office that they profit from but do not deserve to hold.
Scott Shuford
Weaverville