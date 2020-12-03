Edentonian takes aim at Sen. Steinburg
Oh, please, Mr. Steinberg, do you really believe in all the Trumpian lies and behavior, and as Adrian Harrold Wood says (Chowan Herald, 11/19/2020, page A4), ...”can Mr. Steinburg produce evidence?...”
Do you expect people to disregard the fact that states have tallied their votes under watchful, bipartisan eyes and come up with an inaccurate count? Perhaps you do well to rethink your self-righteous attitude and consider facts instead.
Remember they start with an assessment of the outside of the application/ballot envelope, which must be correct, or maybe you did not read in the Chowan Herald. (11/12/2020) the letter giving witness to the careful work done by Ballot/Monitor/Observers there, as Absentee applications and Mail-In ballots arrived to Board of Elections. It would have been effort well spent.
NEWS FLASH: We are in the middle of a PUBLIC HEALTH PANDEMIC!
Consequently, there are millions of Mail-In-absolutely valid-votes/ballots.
As a matter of fact, you should count yourself as extremely fortunate in your result—it does reflect what occurred in the nation—many Republicans survived the vote—but Trump did not!
Maybe you should take the big picture as an indicator of what has occurred and face reality. It is not likely that all voting machines in a number of states were reset to incorrectly and improperly record the Presidential votes separate from other votes on the ballot, but then, maybe you are one of those who also believes that C-19 is a ‘HOAX’.
This, of course, is difficult to buy with 250,000+ people dead. What do you say to those families?— Do you wear your mask? As Lisa H. Baker said (page A4, The Chowan Herald, 11/19/2020), “Let’s endorse face masks for Chowan County. YOU can do it!”
The election of Biden does not reflect the ridiculous list you posted, #1- #13, most of which is absolute nonsense. The election was real and a reflection of a public come to life to refute the lies misinformation put out by Trump, and now his attempts to over-turn the election.
The election is aimed at getting the United States back on track to be a leader in the world and to restore a Democracy that listens to differences of opinion and finds a way to work together for a goal that benefits all, recognizes common values, and upholds the Constitution, rather than trashes it as Trump has done. (Has he even read it?)
Before you go calling others “absolute idiots,” you might take a closer look at Trump and his behavior, such as sowing misinformation to undermine the election. “Absolute idiots” might be those who do not see through his methods.
Trump has never been aware nor grasped, the seriousness and sober responsibility of being President of the United States of America. Have you ever heard him use the word “responsibility”? No, you hear “blame” and “fault.” (Talk about “manure.”) And a plan to deal with the Pandemic?
Did you listen to what he told Bob Woodward?- in I believe Feb., 2020. Now, who is the I “Absolute Idiot?”
Suzanne Cooper-Burnside
Edenton