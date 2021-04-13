Explaining Civil War, Columbia's Confederate statue

I have grown weary of the consequent conflict regarding the Confederate monument in Tyrrell County.
The article in the April 8 edition – Tyrrell Commission discusses Confederate monument – relating to the statue had an error it in it.
The article reads that James Johnston Pettigrew is depicted atop the monument, but the soldier at the top is not even an officer.
However, Robert E. Lee is shown at the base of the monument.
According to the article, a letter written by the Tyrrell County Board of Commissioners by Karen Simmons-Creef said that a petition with 5,000 signatures had been gathered to request the monument be removed from the Courthouse lawn.
If the petition contains incorrect information, that may possibly be the reason that the “citizens” as quoted in the article are adamant about removing the historic landmark. If “citizens” means people residing in Tyrrell County, there are approximately 4,150 people who are citizens in Tyrrell.
Nathan T. (Tommy) Everett, chairman of the Tyrrell County Board of Commissioners, explained in the article why the statue and its base cannot be removed except under certain circumstances. He said there are laws prohibiting the movement of historical landmarks.
Everett then explained the cost to the poorest county in the state (my words) which would be incurred by moving the monument. Also, he specified that the General Assembly is in control of laws regarding historic monuments. He was not sure that other local governments were obeying the law in this regard.
Karen Simmons-Creef, who is not a citizen of Tyrrell County, stated in her letter, “This symbol should have never been erected and much less stood there for so long silently while loudly hurting the citizens of this community.” No explanation is given for her choice of the word “hurting.”
Iris Pounds thought “the people” whom she does not specify would “rather have the monument removed than have relationships severed.” I think that phrase probably needs clarification. As for moving the landmark, Pounds suggested using private funds to pay for it.
I watched a program on television about the Black descendants of a woman slave who, at the time, was thought to have been a sexual partner of Thomas Jefferson. The people at the family reunion who were interviewed generally had a laissez-faire attitude about Jefferson and his slave. One young man, however, when asked how he felt about Jefferson and his slave, said, “He was a product of his time.”
That wisdom applies to the people who fought the War Between the States and the people who wanted to honor the lives lost in their defeated nation by erecting a monument.
Only a fourth of antebellum Southerners owned slaves, whether they aspired to or not. Slavery was much more of an issue for the politicians and the wealthy than for man on top of the monument.
Denise McClees
Columbia
Editor's Note: To read the Chowan Herald's article about Columbia's Confederate monument, see: https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/news/local/tyrrell-commission-discusses-confederate-monument/article_88fa549f-b283-5537-b41f-6324cbc5ef87.html
