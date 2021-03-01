On the front page of the Chowan Herald dated Feb. 25 top of the fold is the story "Resolution supports new high school project."
The photo insert "athletic sign" notes Chowan County is the home of champions. Something important is omitted, however.
The John A. Holmes High Class of 1966 achieved something unique. Few know it or remember it.
The graduating seniors in 1966 who played on the conference and state championship football teams of 1964 and 1965 never lost to the Elizabeth City Yellow Jackets/Eagles over four years.
Said another way, ACES won twice. Two games ended in ties.
ACES never lost in 4 years. Remarkable team achievement by Teapot Town versus Betsy Ville.
I suggest strongly that Edenton Town Council add this information to its "Welcome to Chowan County" sign illustrated in the Herald.
It is a factual gem and insight not to be forgotten or ignored.
Furthermore, this information as amended should be engraved in bricks to be laid in the sidewalk entrances to the Barker House so that all who enjoy our waterfront may be appropriately enlightened.
Once an Ace always an Ace!
John Mitchener
Class of 1959