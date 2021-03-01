What is wrong with people in Chowan County who can not hold onto their trash until they get home or to the nearest trash receptacle.
There are six recycling centers in Chowan County, so there should be no excuse for not disposing of trash and garbage properly.
The roadways and exits throughout the county look disgusting. I live off Rocky Hock Road and driving from one end of the county to the other is like driving through the county dump site.
As one who has volunteered to help clean up once a year, it gets frustrating that as I am picking up trash, others are driving by tossing it out of their vehicles or dropping it as they are walking.
These are the areas that visitors see when they pass through our county. As I have seen the same thing in other counties, I am sickened by the thoughtlessness of people who do not care about their environment and the mess they are leaving for other people to see and/or have to pick up.
What is the problem of using people who are incarcerated with petty crimes to help clean the roadways? It is a win-win situation. We get the roadsides cleaned up and the prisoners get out of their cells and into fresh air for awhile.
I am not recommending hard-core criminals, but ones who can use the time spent cleaning the roadsides as time served. When the incarcerated persons were used in prior times, the roadsides did look better.
However, the problem starts with learning to keep the environment clean at an early age. You want your children to inherit good habits, not bad ones.
Teach them the importance of having a safe and clean environment that is not choked with trash and garbage.
After all, they are the ones to inherit the mess to pass onto their children.
May Robertson
Edenton