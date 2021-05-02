Editor's Note: Patrick Flynn is responding to Pastor Henry Burdick's letter to the editor (Pastor's Response to Flynn, April 29). See: https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/opinion/letters/pastors-response-to-flynn/article_401162bf-6492-5197-a6e1-c445711b8fa6.html
The God-inspired framers of our democratic Republic originated the 2nd amendment as one of our God-given rights, which “literal” Burdick doesn’t agree with because the Bible doesn’t spell out, for example, “United States” for “kingdom”, “Buick” for “cart” or “AR-15” for “arrows”, “sword” for “weapons”, etc.
Pastor Burdick disregards Romans 13:4 (KJ), “For he [ruler] is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil”.
He makes a similar mistake as Phillips did in his editorial. A representative democracy means militia and citizens can legitimately keep and bear weapons/swords against evil, as we are the legitimate rulers of our families and property, rights transferred for protection when Ruler Biden and the militia/police don’t arrive on time.
Patrick Flynn