My point is simple. There was a virus. It could have been really devastating.
However, within months, it became questionable as to what level of risk for death or severe long term consequences might come as a result.
Now, with much more data, it is clear that the threat was closer to the normal threat of our existing every-day lives.
Folks should not only be figuring out how to get back to normal, but now, more importantly, who was responsible for turning this into a giant panic and how do we defend against something like this again?
In hopes of serving my fellow man, I am sharing some additional math to help each of us more accurately place the risk of COVID to ourselves and to our loved ones in it’s proper frame. That is, to stress that there are much higher risk dangers, by great multiples of the real danger to life from this virus.
My hope is that with more information each of us can manage life with a true understanding of what behavior is really risky, relative to breathing with or on others…
However, a much more important activity is to understand what happened and how the hype overwhelmed the minds and emotions of so many of our loved ones. Who is responsible for the shake down?
The real risk of dying from COVID, for both ourselves and our loved ones, is still extremely low!!! And it is getting much lower with more spread and vaccinations.
This man-made virus from China was just not that dangerous. What is really dangerous is how easily the control of media and government is in most countries, including ours wrecked the lives of so many individuals.
Per the stats, the incremental risk, year over year from 2019 to 2020 was 12% higher. That is interesting, because for Chowan County, it was only 2.5% higher. How significant is a 12% increase in annual deaths? Not significant at all.
To understand that, just ask yourself how you might change your habits if drinking one more cup of coffee would increase your probability of dying from a heart attack in a given year by 12%. Or how you might adjust your alcohol, smoking, water-sports, or even quietly reading your books and Ipad in your library for too many hours a day.
The fact is that folks did not freak out about COVID because of real danger or substantial increased risk of death. Instead, it can be attributed to media hype and the government leadership taking advantage for their own gains.
Media had everything to gain from another giant story to hype and government employees, although mostly well-meaning, took it up as a flag to charge forward in helping to keep us all safe!
The more opportunistic among our government quickly realized the chance to lock down their domain and run out anyone that might question this risk.
Julian Mordecai
Edenton