When hiring ability, one’s maturity and experience should be the only factors. Not sexual preference or race.
Biden’s executive ordered LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebrates the push to favor one social group’s rights over another’s, or over all other minorities.
Currently, because of alleged diminished rights, workplace trade unions are being used to favor individuals who apparently have little self-worth and/or dignity.
According to Biden’s Executive Order, protecting “the most vulnerable among us,” is most important (and apparently does not include children in the womb). Celebrating for an entire year will not change LGBTQ+ spiritual reality.
By its very nature celebrating contemporary sexual inclusion discriminates against non- LGBTQ+ persons and scripture wisdom.
Rather than celebrating as a minority view or be accepting of the majority view, LGBTQ+ sexual behavior is considered uber-normal when comparing the two.
So, why does sexual orientation factor into workplace considerations at all, let alone as a publicly traded human right? Why is private, personal behavior factored into employment decisions whatsoever?
Racial or sexual discrimination in the workplace is essentially illegal. Any idea of a male or female sexual choice shouldn’t be usable currency in public discourse or decisions, (except to favor women and minorities these days; again, discriminatory and another topic.)
Sexual orientation should not be an open line item on employment applications period!
Selecting one LGBTQ+ identity labels that person “a vulnerable member of society” in Biden’s words. It’s no wonder there are issues given his attitude. Why should we celebrate individuals who don’t stand up for themselves or their workplace skillset?
Social minorities do not own the social majority’s moral conscience.
If we’re serious about equality in the workplace, racial or sexual preference discriminates against all other races and social groups.
Patrick Flynn
Edenton