To the Editor:
As brilliantly illustrated in a recent letter to the editor, those trying to defend the existence of Confederate monuments invariably use “history” as their opening salvo and their closing broadside.
Here’s some history: The good citizens of Edenton formed their White Supremacy Club in 1900. Just a year later, the town was collecting money for its Confederate monument. It’s connected.
When civil rights and school integration started knocking on Edenton’s door in the late 50s and early 60s, the town responded (in 1961) by moving their monument to its current prominent location on South Broad Street. And just in case anyone might have missed the message in that relocation, they planted a Confederate battle flag in front of it. (Yes, I have the photo.)
And that message? These Confederate statues come out of the same toolkit of Black oppression as that Confederate flag, KKK hoods and hanging nooses. Take a guess.
History? Yes, if you’re talking about the history of racism in the South.
To fully understand the true intent of all these Confederate statues that popped up across the South from the late 1870s through the early 20th century, you have to understand the political and racial climate of those times. For those interested in doing so, a good place to start would be David Cecelski’s essay, “Edenton and the Battle for White Supremacy,” easily found online.
Then you might go on to writers such as Ty Seidule, David Zucchino, Karen L. Cox, to name just a few.
But only if you really want to know what you’re talking about when you talk about Confederate monuments. On the other hand, there’s the “ignorance is bliss” option.
On a related, but slightly different note, the “resolution of intent” passed by Edenton’s Town Council in February actually accomplished nothing other than give Council an opportunity to claim that they have done something constructive regarding our statue removal/relocation when they have actually done very little.
They promise to take vaguely defined actions at unspecified points in the future depending upon circumstances and developments they have no control over. The only thing this resolution actually guarantees is that they will continue to stall and vacillate as long as North Carolina’s monument law gives them cover to do so.
For a demonstration of determination and courage in dealing with a Confederate monument, look to the actions taken in Winton, NC, just 40 miles up the Chowan River. For a display of foot dragging, look at how Edenton has handled its statue controversy during the past few years.
It has been said that removing this statue will not get rid of racism in Edenton, and that’s true. But removing it would be a beginning.
Leaving it up says we’re not even willing to try.
Rod Phillips
Edenton