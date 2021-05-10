We are writing this to highlight a feel – good story in these different times. Last summer, two your residents of our neighborhood started the “Horniblow Hope and Happiness Herald”, a homemade newspaper published weekly to brighten the spirits of residents of Horniblow Point Road, Bella Vista Drive, and Montpelier Drive.
The thoroughly delightful paper features sections such as “Neighbor’s Spotlight”, providing insight into residents of the neighborhood, “Dad Joke”, where their father dispenses a family friendly joke, and “Recipe Review”, where the girls share a favorite new recipe, often received from a neighbor. There are also scripture verses of the week and beautiful artwork.
We know that these fine young ladies, Caroline, age 14 and Lily-Cate von Rosenberg, age 9 are not seeking acclaim, but we just wanted to say a big “Thank You” from our entire neighborhood for all of the smiles that they have provided these last few months, and to let them know that we are grateful that they are shining lights of hope and joy in these serious times.
Mark and Harriet DeHart
Chowan County
Editor's Note: As this country editor started his long career by publishing a local newspaper, I would like to buy a subscription to the Horniblow Hope and Happiness Herald. Good luck in your endeavor!