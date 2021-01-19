How did THIS happen?
Not, “that!” THIS!
THIS is not that, because “that” allows a disconnect, while THIS is up close and personal.
Not in recent history has America been traumatized to the extent that THIS has made us. THIS insurrection upon the hallowed grounds of our United States Capitol has adversely affected every aspect of every true American’s life.
Our feelings of safety and security in our homes, at work, and in the marketplace will be a long time mending. Our economic outlook will be overshadowed for years. Our trust in government may very well NEVER be re-instilled, even to the low levels that existed before THIS.
How did THIS happen? WE LET IT!
For too long we have complacently allowed the build-up of an attitude and an atmosphere of entitlement tolerance (#1 below), unhealthy restraint (#2 below), and collapse of American values (#3 below).
#1. New York City and Los Angeles looters “forgiven”
#2. D.C. Capitol police officer crushed in doorway without gunfire
#3. Illegal drugs, sex, and human trafficking, along with Elder Abuse
Many of the insurgents who overtook the Capitol were from the generation having been raised as “Special.” They were the “Oh, so precious,” “Baby on Board.”
They were never told, “NO,” and when they were rebellious, there were no consequences. Not then, AND NOT NOW!
Respect for sanctity of life is at an all-time low, and has apparently been “de-prioritized.” And consider THIS outcome when “de-funding police,” and re-defining priorities,” and how lack of respect has demoralized LAW AND ORDER.
How can these Capitol infidels (or thugs or mercenaries) consider their actions, “NORMAL?” What would their mothers and fathers think of their actions? WAIT! A lot of mothers and fathers were part of the angry mob.
A very wise and respected jurist used to tell defendants from his elevated judge’s bench inside the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse that, “When you run with the pack, you must take credit for the kill.” Truer words were never spoken!
Who can fix THIS? WE CAN, AND WE MUST!
Is it too late to get started?
To quote Todd Beamer aboard Flight 93 over Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001, “LET’S ROLL!”