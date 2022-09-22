To the Editor:
I am partially incorrect. My apologies for having included misinformation in my previous letter stating Robert E. Lee was anti-slavery, I was fully aware that he owned slaves.
Sunny in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon, and a thunderstorm is possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 2:40 am
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
To the Editor:
I am partially incorrect. My apologies for having included misinformation in my previous letter stating Robert E. Lee was anti-slavery, I was fully aware that he owned slaves.
I have only watched documentaries on the Civil War and it has been 20 or more years since I have done so. So I am unsure how I mistakenly came to believe that, thank you for correcting me in the Daily Advance.
That doesn’t change the fact that the war was about State Rights. You cannot fight to keep something that hasn’t been taken away from you yet.
By chance Mr. Jonathan Tobias (my favorite writer to read) had an excellent article on statues, “What statues do.” That is an interesting take on statues and a good argument for having none and tearing all of them in America down.
Any monument or statue representing the founding and building of America or anything American is a reminder to Native Americans of the murder and brutality their ancestors suffered at the hands of Union Troops. Any holiday celebrating America must be too.
We can continue to find ways to divide ourselves and try to force our own ways on each other, or we can strive to just be Americans. We shouldn’t be taking away something other Americans enjoy just because we do not.
William E. Godwin III
Edenton
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.