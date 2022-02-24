To the Editor:
I posted this on Facebook back in Sept 2021. After several comments to repost this in the Chowan Herald, I decided to do it.
That monument is a memorial for the soldiers that were killed and never returned home from the Civil War. A war that happened and is part of our history. We cannot make it go away by removing everything that represents that period of time.
There were people on both sides that never made it back home, it is a memorial to those like the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is to that era. No one knows who is buried in that grave and it is honored 24/7/365. The statue is not memorialized like the Tomb is, but it is still a memorial to the families of those soldiers that never returned home.
Here is my post from Sept 2021:
Last week in the Chowan Herald there was an article where some group in Edenton wants the confederate statue moved.
My question is, why do they want to get rid of the statue when they have a pilgrimage where they take visitors to the homes that were occupied by slave owners and also some of the homes still have slave houses on the property.
They are charging people to walk around the very same area and look at the houses and places where slaves and slave owners were. Doesn’t make any sense to me. Oh, yes it does, the statue is free but they make a killing off tourist that come to town to see historical Edenton.
If the statue is a reminder of the past, those homes should be an even painful reminder than a piece of stone or whatever it is made out of standing at the end of the street. Those homes are where slaves were beaten, raped and who knows what else was done to them but they will take tourist to these places and all is OK.
If you want to get rid of pieces of history that is painful why not get rid of all history. As the saying goes “history is made so you won’t repeat it again in the future.” By getting rid of the history of our past before you know it we will be right back to where we started.
Do away with the pilgrimage and everything that relates to the history of our town, county, and state, that’s what these groups want. They don’t care about the history all they want is to join the “woke” group.
If you are going to get rid of part of the history in our area you need to get rid of all the history in our area. Take down all historic markers on the sides of the roads. Name all streets after trees, flowers, directions, get rid of streets named after anyone.
I’m just one person with my thoughts and this is how I feel about this situation. That’s my rant.
Gail Boyd
Edenton