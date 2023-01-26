To the Editor:
As a young child (I was born and raised in Edenton), I remember going downtown to the “Green” in front of the Courthouse on East King Street.
The Green was sloped and had two long sidewalks that criss-crossed in the middle. History has it that a Victorian fountain was in the center but I remember a Sundial sat where they crossed each other.
The monument was erected on the Green at the northern end in 1904 as a memorial to the county’s Confederate dead. There was never any controversy about the monument before that as far as I know.
The monument was moved to its present location in 1961 when the powers-to-be decided to re-design the Green and terrace it as it is today.
The Courthouse and Green became a collective memorial to Edenton’s past (noted in Thomas Butchko’s Edenton, An Architectural Portrait page 51, 76 and 197). This includes the Courthouse, Green, Edenton Tea Pot, placement in 1932 of a marble monument to Joseph Hewes (a signer of the Declaration of Independence) and the three Revolutionary cannon on the waterfront.
I have no problem with where the Confederate Monument is today. I like it right where it is. However, the alternatives of where to move it are ridiculous — in the back of a cemetery where no one can see it is ludicrous and Hayes Plantation is too far out of the Historical District.
The Confederate Monument should remain in the Downtown Historic District. If it can’t stay where it is now, then my suggestion is: move it back to its original location in front of the historic courthouse on the Green where people visiting Edenton will be able to view or walk to and read the inscriptions on it base and view the other memorials located around the Green.
Brenda Spruill
Edenton
