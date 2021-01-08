Let's act now

Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.