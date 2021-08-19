To the Editor:
A Timbermill rep updated Chowan commissioners August 2. While several federal permits are approved many others were not or were in process. Not a problem for the Apex rep spinning excuses left and right, and an extended permit deadline extension expiring in December. With the update came Timbermill’s lowball offer of $800,000 a year in property taxes, something commissioners didn’t want to tackle at this juncture. What concerned commissioners was Apex’s statement that once Timbermill was built it would likely be sold, the status quo promised, and Apex monitoring from Charlottesville.
Apex permit delays were thrown back on the NC legislature because of its 18-month wind permit moratorium, with Apex adding 6 months because of political indecision about an additional extension, saying Apex’s capital and risk investments needed to be protected in the political climate of the day. Commissioners questioned that analysis because nothing in the moratorium affected Timbermill. (The moratorium primarily focused on wind energy intrusion and US military interests.) Another reason for delays was permit approval sequencing and dependency (avoided during the two year moratorium).
Commissioners also focused on the 4.2 MW increase in turbines, citing the 2016 CUP hearing’s specification of turbines no larger than 3.6 MW. The excuse for increased turbine size was technological improvements have increased turbine efficiency with models quieter and less shadow flicker. (Less flicker seems absurd unless there are fewer blades!)
Odd that the Apex rep hem and hawed, confessing awareness of only one turbine fire when asked about equipment to fight 600 foot turbine fires in large timber areas, saying the fire part of $800,000 a year in property taxes could be used for new equipment.
Another dropping the permit ball came with the current status of Apex’s DEQ environmental permit, which was something commissioners desired, but was dropped prior to submitting the original CUP application. The pre-application was in, but not the final DEQ application. This excuse came readily that the Department of Environmental Quality changes its permit requirements based on the endangered species of the month. (Commissioners asked why the study couldn’t be undertaken during all four seasons to avoid problems.)
Noted were the legal definitions of Timbermill Wind, LLC, Apex Clean Energy, Inc., Apex Clean Energy Holdings, LLC, Apex Atlantic Wind. LLC, apparently with Ken Young the sole owner, for contracts, which the Apex rep said he would investigate. Also noted were the many out-of-state consultants involved in Apex permits. Commissioners asked Apex to consider a business presence in Chowan County for ordering and billing to gain a $3 million sales tax advantage for the county. A CUP-approved 20-year decommission plan for Timbermill would have to be renegotiated for a non-CUP approved 30-year lifespan extension.
When asked what happens when the wind doesn’t blow, the Apex answer described an idealized Xanadu where perfectly positioned solar and wind projects in connecting states magically balanced wind and sun energy ups and downs so everyone lives happily ever after!
Patrick Flynn
Edenton